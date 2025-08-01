IDACORP Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS View Narrowed

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s earnings improved 2.9% from $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher-than-expected customer usage, continued customer growth and rate changes.

IDA’s Total Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $450.9 million, down 0.9% from the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455 million. The metric also declined 0.04% from $451 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of IDA’s Q2 Release

Customer growth rate in the company’s service areas increased 2.5% year over year for the 12 months ended on June 30, 2025. This boosted operating income by $5.5 million compared with the year-ago level.



Total operating expenses were $350.3 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher fuel, operations and maintenance as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.



IDACORP's net income was $96.1 million, up 7% from the prior-year level.

IDA’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $474.5 million compared with $368.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt was $3.45 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $3.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first half of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $301.2 million compared with $256 million in the prior-year period.

IDA’s Guidance

IDACORP raised the lower end of its full-year 2025 earnings guidance range to $5.70-$5.85 per share compared with the previous range of $5.65-$5.85 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $5.83.



It still anticipates capital expenditures in the range of $1-$1.1 billion in 2025.



The company still expects O&M expenses in the band of $465-$475 million.



Management now expects to add hydropower in the range of 7-8 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2025, lower than the previous range of 7-8.5 MWh.

IDA’s Zacks Rank

IDACORP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.7%. The bottom line inched up 14.4% from $1.25 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



AEP’s revenues of $5.09 billion rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.58 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion by 2.9%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.

