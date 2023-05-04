IDACORP Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) reported first-quarter net income attributable to company of $56.1 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with $46.3 million, or $0.91 per share, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.92, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said its net income increased due primarily to higher net income at Idaho Power.

IDACORP affirmed its full-year 2023 earnings guidance to the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

