IDACORP Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

IDACORP, Inc. IDA has reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.21 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 8%. The company’s earnings improved 10% from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year improvement was due to customer growth and rate changes.

IDA’s Total Revenues

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were $403.4 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460 million by 12.3%. The metric also declined 6.7% from $432.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote

Highlights of IDA’s Q1 Release

IDACORP’s customer volume increased 2.3% year over year for the 12 months ended on March 31, 2026. This boosted operating income by $5 million from the year-ago level.



Other operations and maintenance expenses were $13.1 million, higher than the year-earlier level. This was mainly driven by increased wildfire mitigation program expenses and the amortization of previously deferred costs related to the conversion of generating units at the Jim Bridger power plant from coal to natural gas.



IDACORP's net income increased $8.4 million from the prior-year level due to higher net income at Idaho Power.

IDA’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $337.8 million compared with $215.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The long-term debt was $3.68 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $3.33 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



In the first three months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $75.8 million compared with $124.3 million in the prior-year period.

IDA’s Guidance

IDACORP expects 2026 earnings of $6.25-$6.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



IDA projects a capital expenditure of $1.3-$1.5 billion for 2026.



The company expects O&M expenses of $525-$535 million.



Management anticipates adding hydropower of 5.5-7 MWh in 2026 compared with the previously mentioned 5.5-7.5 MWh.

IDA’s Zacks Rank

IDACORP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. However, the top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.



PG&E Corporation PCG posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line also increased 30.3% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 33 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $6.88 billion, up 15% from $5.98 billion in the year-ago period. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion by 6.6%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS registered first-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.13, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 1.8%. The bottom line also increased 10.8% from $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $2.73 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion by 8.1%. The top line also increased 11.6% from $2.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.

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