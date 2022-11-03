Idacorp Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Idacorp Inc. (IDA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $106.380M, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $97.897 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Idacorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $106.380M. vs. $97.897 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.05 to $ 5.15

