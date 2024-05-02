Idacorp Inc. Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Idacorp Inc. (IDA) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $48.17 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $56.10 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Idacorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $48.17 Mln. vs. $56.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $1.11 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25-$5.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.