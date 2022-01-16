IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

IDACORP's (NYSE:IDA) stock is up by 4.9% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to IDACORP's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDACORP is:

9.4% = US$251m ÷ US$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IDACORP's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

At first glance, IDACORP's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.5%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, IDACORP has shown a meagre net income growth of 4.6% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing IDACORP's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 5.2% in the same period.

NYSE:IDA Past Earnings Growth January 16th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IDACORP is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IDACORP Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

IDACORP has a three-year median payout ratio of 56% (implying that it keeps only 44% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Moreover, IDACORP has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 63%. As a result, IDACORP's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.2% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about IDACORP. While the company has posted a decent earnings growth, We do feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings at a higher rate of return. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

