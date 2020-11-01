IDACORP, Inc. Just Beat Revenue By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a positive result, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$425m, while EPS of US$2.02 beat analyst models by 4.8%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:IDA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, IDACORP's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.33b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.3% to US$4.78 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.71 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$103, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values IDACORP at US$110 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that IDACORP is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that IDACORP's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.04% increase next year well below the historical 1.4%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than IDACORP.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$103, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on IDACORP. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple IDACORP analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for IDACORP (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.