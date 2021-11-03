IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.86, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDA was $105.86, representing a -3.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.21 and a 24.1% increase over the 52 week low of $85.30.

IDA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). IDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.94. Zacks Investment Research reports IDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.41%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IDA as a top-10 holding:

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WWOW with an increase of 16.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IDA at 2.49%.

