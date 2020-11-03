IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Dividends
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.81, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDA was $89.81, representing a -20.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.58 and a 30.06% increase over the 52 week low of $69.05.

IDA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). IDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports IDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.22%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IDA as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
  • First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)
  • iShares Trust (SMMV)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 11.93% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of IDA at 10000%.

