IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.48, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDA was $102.48, representing a -0.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.24 and a 29.87% increase over the 52 week low of $78.91.

IDA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). IDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports IDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.13%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IDA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IDA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 20.69% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of IDA at 3.06%.

