IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.97% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDA was $88.59, representing a -22% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.58 and a 28.3% increase over the 52 week low of $69.05.

IDA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). IDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports IDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .87%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IDA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 31.09% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of IDA at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.