IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.25, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDA was $93.25, representing a -18.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.01 and a 35.04% increase over the 52 week low of $69.05.

IDA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). IDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports IDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.3%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IDA as a top-10 holding:

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (YLCO)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 7.16% over the last 100 days. YLCO has the highest percent weighting of IDA at 3.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.