Idacorp Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Idacorp Inc. (IDA) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $59.6 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $48.2 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Idacorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.6 Mln. vs. $48.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.95 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.85

