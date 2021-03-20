IdaCorp (IDA) Up 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for IdaCorp (IDA). Shares have added about 13.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IdaCorp due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

IDACORP Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Adds Customers



IDACORP, Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 74 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 5.7%. However, the bottom line decreased 20.4% year over year.



The year-over-year decline was due to lower net income at Idaho Power and IDACORP Financial Services.

Highlights of the Release

Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.7% year over year for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2020, which in turn boosted operating income for the fourth quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $3.2 million for fourth-quarter 2020 from the year-ago level.



For the reported quarter, increased sales volumes on a per-customer basis led to an increase in operating income by $0.6 million from fourth-quarter 2019, primarily due to higher usage per residential customer, offset partially by decreased usage per commercial customer.



Other O&M expenses were up $3.6 million for the reported quarter from fourth-quarter 2019, partially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher bad debt costs.

Guidance

IDACORP initiated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The metric was $4.60 per share in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $4.80 per share.



Idaho Power’s capital expenditure for 2021 is expected in the range of $320-$330 million.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



IDACORP, Inc. (IDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.