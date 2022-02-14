IDACORP (IDA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IDACORP Inc. IDA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 17 before market open. IDACORP delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.50% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

IDACORP expects to see an increase in the commercial and industrial customer base due to its ability to provide affordable electricity in the Idaho Power service area, which is likely to have boosted revenues in the fourth quarter.



Effective cost management, an improvement in economic conditions and a drop in the unemployment rate in its service territories are likely to have generated fresh demand for IDA and provided ample support to drive the performance in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating a decline of 9.46% from the year-ago reported figure. Considering the full-year guidance provided by IDACORP, fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) are expected in the range of 60-70 cents.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IDACORP this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

IDACORP, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. price-eps-surprise | IDACORP, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: IDACORP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, IDA carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.

Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 17 after market close. Edison has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.95% year over year. Edison’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 2%.

Ameren Corp. AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 18 after market close. Ameren has an Earnings ESP of +1% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.40% year over year. Ameren’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.45%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Mar 3 after market close. Algonquin Power &Utilities has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQN’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.51% year over year. Algonquin Power & Utilities’ long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.67%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.