IDACORP (IDA) Q4 Earnings Increase Y/Y on Customer Growth
IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 93 cents per share, which improved 78.8% from the year-ago figure of 52 cents.
The year-over-year improvement in earnings was attributable to strong economic activity in Idaho Power's service area and solid performance across IDACORP's other subsidiaries. Customer addition and cost management also had a positive impact on the company’s bottom line.
Highlights of the Release
In 2019, its customer base improved 2.5% year over year, which resulted in $18.8 million increase in operating income from 2018 levels.
Net income in the quarter under review was $47.1 million compared with $26.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.
The company continues to lower the usage of coal in its electricity generation units. The usage of coal dropped 59% in 2019 from 2005 levels.
Guidance
IDACORP initiated its full-year 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $4.45-$4.65 per share and this guidance assumes normal weather in its service territories. The mid-point of the guidance is $4.55, which is a penny less than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company expects 2020 operating and maintenance expenses associated with Idaho Power in the range of $350-$360 million. Idaho Power capital expenditure for 2020 is expected in the range of $300-$310 million.
Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 83 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 13.6%.
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 1.7%.
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.
