IDACORP (IDA) Q3 Earnings Drop Y/Y, View Narrow

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.78 per share, which declined 11.88% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.02.



The year-over-year decline in earnings was caused by mild and rainy weather, which led to lower irrigation sales and reduced transmission revenues on a year-over-year basis.



Highlights of the Release



Operating income increased $5.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside can be attributed to 2.6% rise in Idaho Power customers.



Net income in the quarter under review was $89.9 million, reflecting a 12% decline from $102.2 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Guidance

IDACORP revised its 2019 earnings guidance in the range of $4.40-$4.50 from earlier expectation of $4.35-$4.50. The mid-point of the revised guidance is $4.45, which is a penny less than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46.



The company lowered its view for 2019 operating and maintenance expenses associated with Idaho Power in the range of $345-$355 million as a result of effective cost management.



Zacks Rank



