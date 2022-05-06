IDACORP (IDA) Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Expands Customer Base

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 91 cents per share, which surpassed the year-ago quarter earnings of 89 cents by 2.3%. The year-over-year improvement is attributable to a growing customer base, higher weather-related usage per customer, and strong transmission wheeling revenues.



Total revenues in the first quarter were $344.3 million, up 8.9% year over year.

IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.6% year over year for the 12 months ended Mar 31, 2022, which in turn boosted operating income for the first quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $3 million from the year-ago level.



Other operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses for first-quarter 2022 were at normal levels compared with first-quarter 2021. This was so due to the reduction in operating and maintenance costs at jointly owned coal plants and COVID-19-related savings in employee travel and training costs.

Financial Update

IDACORP had cash and cash equivalents of $218.5 million as of Mar 31, 2022, up from $215.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2022 was $2,050.6 million compared with $2,000.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided from operating activities for the first three months of 2022 was $93 million compared with $83.6 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

IDACORP reiterated its 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $4.85-$5.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $5.00 per share, higher than the mid-point of the guided range.



Idaho Power’s capital expenditure guidance for 2022 is maintained in the range of $480-$500 million.



Idaho Power is expected to add 5.0-6.5 MW of hydropower to its generation portfolio in 2022.

Zacks Rank

Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 7.3%.



NextEra Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2022 earnings per share of $2.81 indicates year-over-year growth of 10.2%.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 2.5%.



American Electric Power’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 5.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%.



Eversource Energy ES reported first-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 by 6.6%.



Eversource Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ES’ 2022 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.