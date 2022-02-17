IDACORP (IDA) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Expects to Add Clean Energy
IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 65 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 3%. The bottom line also dropped 12.2% year over year.
Operating earnings per share for 2021 were $4.85, up 3.4% year over year. Full-year earnings came within the guided range of $4.80-$4.90 per share. The year-over-year improvement is attributable to strong customer growth and higher weather-related usage per customer and transmission wheeling revenues.
Highlights of the Release
Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.8% year over year for the 12 months ended Dec 30, 2021, which in turn boosted operating income for the fourth quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $3.4 million from the year-ago level.
Other O&M expenses for 2021 were up $9.2 million from a year ago, owing to a return to the normal level of purchased services and maintenance costs compared with 2020, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, IDACORP added 5.4 megawatt (MW) hydropower generation in its portfolio.
Guidance
IDACORP initiated its 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $4.85-$5.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $5.00 per share.
Idaho Power’s capital expenditure guidance for 2022 is in the range of $480-$500 million.
Idaho Power is expected to add 5.5-57.5 MW of hydropower to its generation portfolio in 2022.
