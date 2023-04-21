Idacorp (IDA) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Idacorp said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $111.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idacorp. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 48,189K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 6.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idacorp is $115.26. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of $111.39.

The projected annual revenue for Idacorp is $1,492MM, a decrease of 9.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Profund Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 27.20% over the last quarter.

First National Bank Of Omaha holds 55K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 199K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 0.76% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Idacorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

