IDACORP (IDA) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups 2020 View

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.02 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 by 1.5%. The bottom line also improved 13.5% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to strong customer growth in its service territories and higher transmission-related revenues resulting from wholesale market conditions, which offset the decline in revenues and tepid commercial customer sales stemming from COVID-19 impacts.

Total Revenues

Total revenues for the third quarter were $425.3 million, up 10.1% year over year.

IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.6% year over year in the 12 months ended Sep 30, 2020, which boosted operating income for the third quarter. Customer growth increased operating income by $3.9 million for third-quarter 2020 from the year-ago levels.



For the reported quarter, residential customers used more energy for heating and cooling due to weather variations and stay-at-home directives, which increased usage per residential customer by 3% year over year.



Total operating expenses for the reported quarter increased 10.4% year over year to $300.5 million.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents of IDACORP on Sep 30 were $312.1 million compared with $217.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Its long-term debt on Sep 30 was $2,000.4 million, up from $1,736.7 million at the end of 2019.



Cash from operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $284 million compared with $287 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

Guidance

IDACORP upwardly revised its full-year 2020 earnings guidance to the range of $4.55-$4.65 per share from $4.45-$4.65 expected earlier.



The company lowered 2020 operating and maintenance expenses associated with Idaho Power to the range of $345-$355 million from $350-$360 million of earlier projection. Idaho Power’s capital expenditure for 2020 is expected in the range of $300-$310 million.

Zacks Rank

Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 by 0.4%.



American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 16%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Edison International (EIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDACORP, Inc. (IDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.