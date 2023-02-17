IDACORP (IDA) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Sees Customer Growth

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 3.8%. A growth in customers and an increase in weather-related retail and transmission revenues improved earnings by 27.7% year over year.



Operating earnings in 2022 were $5.11 per share, up 5.4% from $4.85 per share in 2021. IDACORP’s 2022 earnings were within its earnings guidance of $5.05-$5.15 per share.

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $423 million, up 17.3% year over year.



Total revenues of 2022 were $1,643.9 million, up from $1,458.1 million reported in 2021.

IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Customer growth in Idaho Power’s service areas increased 2.4% year over year for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2022, which, in turn, boosted the operating income by $2.7 million in fourth-quarter from the year-ago level.



Other operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses for fourth-quarter 2022 increased by $6.6 million from the year-ago level due to inflationary pressures on labor-related costs, professional services, vehicle fuel and supplies and to a lesser extent, the timing of performance-based variable compensation accrual.

Financial Update

IDACORP had cash and cash equivalents of $177.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022, up from $215.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2022 was $2,194.2 million compared with $2,000.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided from operating activities for 2022 was $351.3 million compared with $363.3 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

IDACORP expects its 2023 earnings in the range of $4.95-$5.15 per share. In 2022, IDACROP’s operating earnings per share were $5.11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.10 per share, higher than the mid-point of the company’s new guided range of $5.05.



IDACORP’s primary subsidiary, Idaho Power, issued capital expenditure guidance for 2022 in the range of $650-$700 million and O&M Expenses’ guidance is in the range of $385-$395 million.



Idaho Power raised its hydropower generation capacity to 5.5-5.7 MWh for 2023 from 5.3 MWh achieved in 2022.

Zacks Rank

Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.12, implying year-over-year growth of 7.6%.



Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion’s 2023 earnings per share is $4.02, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 2.2%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.37, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.31%.

