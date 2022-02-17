Markets
IDACORP Guides FY22 Earnings In Line; Q4 Profit Edges Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) initiated its earnings guidance for the full year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2022, the company now project earnings in a range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $32.80 million or $0.65 per share, lower than $37.51 million or $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Street was looking for earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

