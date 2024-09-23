IDACORP Boosts Shareholder Value With 3.6% Dividend Increase

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced that its board of directors has approved a 3.6% increase in its quarterly dividend rate. The new dividend rate will be 86 cents per share compared with the previous quarter’s 83 cents.



This increase resulted in an annualized dividend of $3.44 per share compared with the previous level of $3.32. Since 2011, the company’s board of directors has authorized dividend increases annually, resulting in a compound annual dividend growth rate of 7.8% and a cumulative dividend increase of 187%. Over the long term, IDA is committed to increasing its dividends and targeting a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70%. IDA’s current dividend yield is 3.25%, higher than the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.24%.

Will Dividend Hikes Be Sustainable for IDA Stock?

The company’s subsidiary Idaho Power expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $925-$975 million in 2024 and $2-$2.5 billion during 2026-2028. The strong capital expenditure should further strengthen the company’s infrastructure, expand its operations and allow it to serve a wider customer base.



IDACORP’s regulated electric operations in Idaho generate a relatively stable and growing income stream. The company benefits from an expanding customer base. As of June 30, 2024, Idaho Power’s customer base improved 2.6% year over year. This trend is expected to continue as an improvement in economic conditions in its service territories should bring in more customers. The rising customer base is creating more demand for its services and boosting its performance.



A sustained focus on cost control has aided the company in keeping its rates lower than other providers of electricity. The average industrial and residential rates charged by Idaho Power are much lower than the national average. The low cost of energy makes it a favorable destination for investors setting up a new business in the region, increasing the demand for electricity.



IDACORP has the potential to expand and improve even further, which suggests that management will have sufficient funds to continue with its shareholder-friendly initiatives in the future.

Utilities’ Legacy of Dividend Payment

Utility service companies often have steady operations and earnings. Due to their capacity to create cash flows, manage returns and perform consistently, utilities are able to pay dividends to shareholders on a regular basis.



In the past few months, New Jersey Resources NJR, MDU Resources MDU and National Fuel Gas Company NFG have raised their quarterly dividend rate by 7.1%, 4% and 4%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for New Jersey Resources’ fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. NJR’s current dividend yield is 3.53%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDU Resources’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. MDU’s current dividend yield is 1.91%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for National Fuel Gas’ fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 8.2% in the past 90 days to $5.04 per share. NFG’s current dividend yield is 3.42%.

Price Performance of IDA Stock

In the past six months, IDACORP’s shares have risen 12.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IDA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





