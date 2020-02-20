IDACORP Announces Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings per share in a range of $4.45 - $4.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.63. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $0.93 compared to $0.52, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

