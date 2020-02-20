IDACORP Announces Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings per share in a range of $4.45 - $4.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.63. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $0.93 compared to $0.52, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.