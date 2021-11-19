Markets
IDACORP And Idaho Power Company CFO To Retire In 2022; Names Replacement

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) and Idaho Power Company Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven R. Keen on Friday announced his decision to retire on October 1, 2022.

Brian R. Buckham will succeed Keen, effective March 1, 2022, after which After Keen will stay on as a senior vice president until he retires, the companies said.

Buckham has worked for Idaho Power since 2010, and was named Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Idaho Power and IDACORP in March 2017.

