IDACORP Affirms FY21 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, electric utility IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.78 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

This guidance assumes normal weather conditions over the balance of the year, and includes assumed levels of impact from COVID-19.

It is also affirming that Idaho Power does not expect to utilize any of the additional tax credits available under its Idaho earnings support regulatory mechanism in 2021.

To-date, Idaho Power said it has not experienced significant disruption to its business operations, critical supply, chain shortages, or major declines in customer usage related to COVID-19, with the exception of decreases in commercial and industrial customer usage.

"We expect robust customer growth to continue throughout 2021, as residential and business customers continue migrating to Idaho in search of our high quality-of-life and business-friendly environment," said IDACORP President and CEO Lisa Grow.

