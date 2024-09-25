IDA or TAC: Which Is a Better Utility Electric Power Stock?

Utilities benefit from various favorable factors, such as new electric rates, customer additions, cost management and the implementation of energy-efficiency programs. Also, the ongoing investments to improve the resiliency of electric infrastructure against extreme weather conditions and the ongoing transition to cost-effective, renewable energy sources to produce electricity aid the power industry.



Due to their capital-intensive nature, utilities need a steady stream of funding for both new asset acquisitions and infrastructure improvements. On Sept. 18, 2024, the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the borrowing rate by 50 basis points. The rate decline should improve the prospects of capital-intensive utilities as their capital servicing costs may go down, boosting margins and profitability.



Utility service providers generally enjoy consistent revenue growth and profitability. Due to their capacity to create cash flows and manage returns, utilities are able to enhance shareholder value via regular dividend payments.



The U.S. electric power sector is gradually moving toward cleaner sources of energy to produce electricity. Most of the companies have pledged to deliver 100% clean energy and achieve the zero-emission target in the coming years. The government is also assisting in increasing the use of renewable energy through tax credits. It is also helping operators achieve the long-term objective of carbon neutrality by 2050.



Per a U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) report, the annual share of U.S. electricity generation from renewable energy sources will be 23% in 2024 and 25% in 2025. A hot start to the summer has contributed to rising electricity demand this year. EIA also expects U.S. electricity generators to produce 3% more electric power than last year.



In this blog, we run a comparative analysis on two Zacks Utility — Electric Power companies — IDACORP IDA and TransAlta TAC — to decide which one is a better pick for your portfolio.



Both the companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IDACORP has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, while TransAlta has $2.92 billion.

IDA & TAC’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDA’s 2024 earnings per share has increased 0.6% to $5.39 cents in the past 90 days. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.4% in the past four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2024 earnings per share has increased 4.2% to 75 cents in the past 90 days. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 97.99% in the past four quarters.

IDA & TAC Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, TAC’s shares have risen 47.5% compared with the industry's growth of 13%. Shares of IDA have risen 11.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IDA & TAC’s Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. The current ROE for IDACORP and TransAlta is 9.16% and 47.71%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 10.42%.

IDA & TAC’s Debt Position

The debt-to-capital ratio is a vital indicator of the financial position of a company. It shows the amount of debt used to run a business. Currently, IDACORP and TransAlta have a debt-to-capital of 46.87% and 63.45%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 60.5%.



The times interest earned (TIE) ratio for IDA is 2.9, and that for TAC is 3.5. Since both companies have a TIE ratio exceeding one, it indicates that they have enough financial flexibility to meet their near-term interest obligations.

IDA & TAC’s Dividend Yield

Utility companies generally distribute dividends and increase shareholders’ value. Currently, the dividend yield for IDACORP is 3.23%, and the same for TransAlta is 1.7%. The dividend yields of these companies are better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.24%.

Final Decision

Both IDACORP and TransAlta stocks are well-positioned and, hence, wise investments for your portfolio. They have the potential to improve further from their current position and serve the demands of their growing customer base. However, our choice at this moment is TAC, given its better earnings growth, ROE, TIE ratio and price performance than IDA.





