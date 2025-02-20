IDA Earnings Results: $IDA Reports Quarterly Earnings

IDA ($IDA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $398,130,000, missing estimates of $407,238,736 by $-9,108,736.
IDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of IDA stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,035,133 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,119,334
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 749,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,316,881
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP removed 527,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,343,171
- REAVES W H & CO INC added 429,276 shares (+75.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,911,281
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 408,817 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,675,521
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 324,866 shares (+596.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,501,356
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 294,867 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,223,065
IDA Government Contracts
We have seen $99,483 of award payments to $IDA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO PROVIDE UTILITIES | ELECTRICAL SERVICES AT THE FORTHALL INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE UNIT CLINIC FORTHALL IDAHO.: $45,000
- IGF::CT::IGF IDAHO POWER NEWELL BUILDING 2015-2025: $32,748
- STREAMGAGING SERVICES AT THE EAST FORK OF THE SALMON RIVER AND LOWER PAYETTE RIVER: $20,735
- S19, TOWN GULCH, ORWWF000431, SLND, SERVICE - LAND RENTAL;: $1,000
