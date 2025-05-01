I'd Recommend All Social Security Beneficiaries Make This 1 Move Now

It's been a confusing couple of months for Social Security beneficiaries. You've probably had to adjust to the Trump administration's new rule changes only to see some of those new rules walked back a few weeks later.

Wait times for phone support can eat up more than an hour of your day while it can take weeks to get an in-person appointment. Amid all of this, there's one Social Security move that seems smarter every day. If you haven't already done it, it's worth setting aside a few minutes.

A few minutes now could save you tons of time later

You can apply for Social Security retirement benefits and make account changes over the phone or in person at a field office. But it's much faster to do this online through your my Social Security account.

This account lets you upload documents and submit your application for retirement benefits. You can also request replacement Social Security cards, set up or change your direct deposit information, and change your address.

Initially opening your account takes a little time because you'll have to answer some identity verification questions about yourself, like what company you have your mortgage through, to ensure you're who you say you are. But once this is done, you'll be able to set up a username and password so you can log in quickly in the future.

You should note that you'll need a valid email address and your Social Security number to open a my Social Security account. If you don't have an email or you aren't sure what your Social Security number is, you'll need to tackle these issues before you can set up your my Social Security account.

The Social Security Administration has been encouraging people to apply for benefits and make account changes this way, especially in light of the Trump administration's new identity verification procedures. While phone support remains an option, your account could get flagged for possible fraud, forcing you to visit a field office. If you use your my Social Security account, you won't have to worry about this issue.

It won't work for everything

Your my Social Security account could be your best option for your initial retirement benefit application and small account updates, like changing your address. But it's not possible to do everything from here.

You'll still need to call the Social Security Administration or make an appointment at a field office to apply for spousal benefits or survivors benefits. And if you have a specific question about your Social Security checks, you may have to reach out to the Social Security Administration as well.

Once you've set up your account, keep your login information secure. Don't give it out to anyone or use it to log in on a public Wi-Fi network. This will help keep your information private while still enabling you to quickly make account changes as needed.

