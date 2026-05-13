I'd Buy More of These 2 Space Stocks Before the Market Figures Out What It's Missing

Key Points

Most of the market is still fixated on AI stocks.

The space sector is offering a new wave of growth stocks.

MDA Space and Voyager Technologies could be long-term winners.

10 stocks we like better than Mda Space ›

Over the last several years, a lot of the biggest winners in portfolios have been artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Just ask anyone who's owned Nvidia shares, as the stock price has climbed by over 1,000% in the last five years.

AI stocks can still lead to windfalls, but over the next decade, the potential to make those kinds of gains can broaden to other opportunities, like with space stocks. That helps investors sidestep being overly concentrated in just one growth sector.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

While many in the market may think space investing is just a trend, they are missing the long-term potential. That means MDA Space (NYSE: MDALF) and Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), two companies with extensive operations, are worth looking at now.

A mature space operator

It may not be a household name in the investing world, but MDA Space has been launching space missions for decades. It has operations that touch a little bit of everything, from lunar vehicles to payload operations to communication systems and stations. The company receives 69% of its revenue from satellite systems, 18% from robotics and space exploration, and 13% from geointelligence.

Broadly, there's a big opportunity for MDA Space; the World Economic Forum projects that the global space economy will climb from $630 billion in 2023 to $1.8 trillion by 2035. Narrowing down that projection from above, MDA believes it has a total pipeline of identified opportunities worth $40 billion over the next five years from both government and commercial clients.

Regarding its financial performance, MDA Space reported record revenue of $1.6 billion in 2025 and expects revenue to fall between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion in 2026. The company is also profitable, reporting net income of $108.5 million in 2025. It's had a few quick price swings this year that have surely left shareholders' stomachs uneasy, as the stock price dropped 27% from March 23 to March 30. Still, it's up over 90% in 2026 as of this writing and could continue to reward long-term investors who can handle the volatility.

The new space kid on the block

Voyager was founded in 2019 and essentially acts as a space holding company, having made 13 acquisitions. It develops capabilities for weapon systems, navigation and control systems, science and space exploration, and intelligence operations. It also has a joint venture with several companies to build a low-Earth-orbit space station, designed as a successor to the International Space Station (ISS). In addition, it was selected by NASA in April for the seventh private astronaut mission to the ISS.

Unlike MDA Space, however, one concern for investors is that Voyager is unprofitable. It reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $116 million in 2025, a noticeable jump from the more than $83 million lost in 2024.

Voyager showed progress in its first-quarter results for 2026, reporting a backlog of $275.3 million, which led the company to raise its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $230 million to $255 million. It reported a net loss of $44 million, but the company has total liquidity of $641.4 million, which can serve as a backstop against losses.

Voyager will eventually need to start trimming those losses and turn more of that backlog into revenue. But if it can keep landing contracts and making acquisitions that add value, it has a big opportunity ahead in space commerce.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MDA Space and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.