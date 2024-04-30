I'd Avoid This Industry Like the Plague -- Except for 1 Stock

There are some industries and sectors that have plenty of winners. Technology is a great example. But there are others that only have one or two standout companies among a sea of poorly performing stocks. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses the only hotel owner he'd ever invest in, while Tyler Crowe discusses his top pick in oil exploration and production.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 25, 2024. The video was published on April 27, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. Tyler Crowe has positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties and Unit. The Motley Fool recommends Ryman Hospitality Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

