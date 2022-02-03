Icy weather causes U.S. natgas output to drop, sends prices to near 1-yr high

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Icy weather in the central United States caused natural gas output to drop in many producing basins on Thursday and prices for the fuel to jump to their highest since last year's February freeze in Texas, Louisiana and Chicago.

