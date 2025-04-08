ICUI Stock Gains Following Latest FDA Approvals for Precision IV Pumps

ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI, yesterday, announced the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the Plum Solo precision IV pump, a single-channel complement to the dual-channel Plum Duo. The company also received the 510(k) clearance for updated versions of the Plum Duo precision IV pump and LifeShield infusion safety software, completing the initial launch of the ICU Medical IV Performance Platform.

The Plum Solo expands the capabilities of the IV Performance Platform by offering a single-channel pump designed to work alongside the dual-channel Plum Duo.

With these FDA clearances, ICUI aims to introduce its new category of precision IV pumps and expand the ICU Medical IV Performance Platform.

Likely Trend of ICUI Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained nearly 2.1% till yesterday’s trading.

Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations. We expect market sentiment on the stock to remain positive around this announcement too.

ICU Medical currently has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion. It has an earnings yield of 4.9%, better than the industry’s 0.4%. In the last reported quarter, ICUI delivered an earnings surprise of 42.6%.

Significance of ICU Medical’s FDA Clearances

Per ICU Medical, precision IV pumps are designed to address delivery variability while supporting the increasing need for accurate data in modern patient care, unlike traditional pumps that rely on specific setups and conditions for accurate delivery. The company also expects the Plum Solo and Plum Duo precision IV pumps to deliver +/-3% accuracy in real-world conditions and eliminate the infusion inconsistencies found in traditional pumps, providing clinicians with predictable performance and reliable infusion documentation.

Per management, ICUI expects to provide healthcare systems with the flexibility to choose the right configuration for their infusion needs, optimizing device footprint without compromising performance or safety with the Plum Solo and Plum Duo.

Industry Prospects in Favor of ICUI

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global intravenous infusion pump market was estimated at $5.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2030. Factors like increased incidences of chronic diseases, rapid escalation seen in the elderly population and rising surge for ambulatory infusion pumps are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest regulatory achievements are expected to provide a significant boost to ICU Medical’s business.

ICU Medical’s Notable Development

In February, ICUI reported its fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein it recorded a solid uptick in its top line.

ICUI’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 37.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.3% rise. The S&P 500 has lost 2.3% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, ICUI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Abbott Laboratories ABT, Cencora, Inc. COR and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ABT's earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and broke even once, the average surprise being 1.6%.

Abbott's shares have gained 13.6% compared with the industry's 0.3% growth in the past year.

Abbott’s shares have gained 13.6% compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.9%.

Cencora has gained 16.9% against the industry’s 23.8% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have rallied 37.3% compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth in the past year.

