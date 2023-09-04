ICU Medical's (ICUI) Plum Duo With Safety Shield Gets 510(k) Nod

ICU Medical Inc. ICUI, a global leader in innovative medical devices, has achieved a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize infusion systems. The company recently announced 510(k) regulatory clearance from the FDA for the Plum Duo infusion pump paired with the LifeShield infusion safety software.

This achievement perfectly aligns with ICU Medical's long-term vision of delivering cutting-edge infusion devices to healthcare providers.

A Few Words on Plum Duo and LifeShield

The Plum Duo infusion pump represents the latest addition to ICU Medical's advanced lineup of infusion devices. Building upon the success of the award-winning Plum 360, the Plum Duo features a large color touch screen with an intuitive user interface. It boasts two channels capable of delivering up to four compatible IV medications simultaneously, enhancing efficiency and reducing the footprint in high-acuity healthcare settings. Moreover, its unique pumping mechanism ensures accurate and precise medication delivery, while PlumSet cassettes with Clave needle-free connectors reduce infection risks.

The LifeShield infusion safety software is a cloud-based suite that revolutionizes drug library management. It promotes collaboration by enabling clinicians to access, process and share information seamlessly across an entire healthcare enterprise. The software also streamlines drug library and firmware deployment from a central location, ensuring devices are consistently updated.



A Complete Infusion Solution

ICU Medical's long-term vision involves bringing the most complete, precise, and technologically advanced infusion systems with a shared platform and user experience. The latest achievement marks the first step in this journey, with plans to integrate the next-generation Medfusion and CADD products into the LifeShield platform.

Market Prospects

Going by a Market Research Future report, the global infusion system market is on a robust growth trajectory, with projections indicating that it will reach $12.81 billion by 2032, driven by an impressive 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Infusion systems, primarily infusion pumps, play a crucial role in delivering fluids, nutrients and medications into the patient's circulatory system, often intravenously but also for epidural and arterial infusions.

Several factors are contributing to the market's expansion, including the rising demand for infusion pumps for drug and fluid administration, the increasing prevalence of fatal and chronic diseases, and the utilization of the systems in military and medical settings. Technological advancements in surgical drug infusion systems by key market players are also bolstering growth.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of ICUI have declined 7.9% against a 0.6% rise in the industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ICU Medical currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Quanterix QTRX and SiBone SIBN.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 19.9% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.56 to $3.74 in 2023 and from $3.96 to $4.07 in 2024 in the past 30 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.

Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $1.19 to 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 167.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.7%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for SiBone’s 2023 loss have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.27 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 31% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.9%. It currently carries Zacks Rank #2.

SIBN’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.37%. In the last reported quarter, SiBone delivered an earnings surprise of 26.83%.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

