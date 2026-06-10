ICU Medical's General Counsel Sells — The Smiths Integration Is Almost Done, the Proof Isn'tICU Medical's General Counsel Sells — The Smiths Integration Is still playing out.

Key Points

2,447 shares sold for a transaction value of ~$304,000.

This sale represented 11.17% of Sanzone’s direct holdings.

All shares were disposed of via direct ownership.

10 stocks we like better than ICU Medical ›

Virginia Ruth Sanzone, Vice President and General Counsel at ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), reported the sale of 2,447 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 14, 2026, for a total value of approximately $304,000, as detailed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,447 Transaction value $304,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 19,460 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($124.08); post-transaction value based on May 14, 2026 market close price as reported in the SEC filing ($122.99).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Sanzone’s prior trading activity?

This 2,447-share sale is the largest single direct sale Sanzone has made in the trailing twelve months, exceeding the previous two direct sales of 700 and 930 shares respectively, and also surpassing her average direct sale size of ~1,531 shares since March 2024.

This 2,447-share sale is the largest single direct sale Sanzone has made in the trailing twelve months, exceeding the previous two direct sales of 700 and 930 shares respectively, and also surpassing her average direct sale size of ~1,531 shares since March 2024. What proportion of Sanzone’s available shares did this transaction represent?

The sale accounted for 11.17% of her direct holdings at the time, reducing her position from 21,907 to 19,460 shares, consistent with her historical pattern of periodic net selling as available capacity has declined.

The sale accounted for 11.17% of her direct holdings at the time, reducing her position from 21,907 to 19,460 shares, consistent with her historical pattern of periodic net selling as available capacity has declined. Were any indirect interests or derivative instruments involved in this transaction?

No; the transaction involved only direct ownership of common stock, with no indirect holdings (such as trusts or LLCs) or derivative securities (such as options) reported in this filing.

No; the transaction involved only direct ownership of common stock, with no indirect holdings (such as trusts or LLCs) or derivative securities (such as options) reported in this filing. How does the transaction value relate to recent price performance and current market context?

The shares were sold at $124.08 per share, just above the May 14, 2026 market close of $122.99; as of May 17, 2026, the stock is priced at $118.72, reflecting a one-year total return of -16.03%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.16 billion Net income (TTM) $46.34 million Employees 15,000 1-year price change 4.2%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 9, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ICUI develops and manufactures infusion therapy devices, IV solutions, infusion pumps, medication safety software, and critical care monitoring systems, marketed under brands such as MicroClave, Plum 360, and Cogent.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary medical devices and consumables to healthcare providers, leveraging a recurring sales model for consumable products and integrated software solutions.

the company serves acute care hospitals, ambulatory clinics, wholesalers, outpatient facilities, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities globally.

ICU Medical is a leading global provider of infusion therapy and critical care medical devices, with a diversified product portfolio and a strong presence in hospital and alternate care settings. The company's scale, integrated solutions, and focus on patient safety support its competitive positioning in the healthcare sector. Strategic emphasis on innovation and recurring consumable sales underpins revenue stability and long-term growth potential.

What this transaction means for investors

Sanzone's open-market sale is a footnote here. The more relevant question is whether ICUI itself is worth owning. ICU Medical's core business is infusion therapy infrastructure — the pumps, tubing, connectors, and software that hospitals depend on to deliver IV medications safely. The consumables model generates predictable recurring revenue, and the software layer creates meaningful switching costs; hospitals that standardize on ICU Medical's platform don't swap it out easily. The more pressing question is whether the company can convert that stickiness into margin expansion while carrying roughly $1 billion in net debt from the 2022 Smiths Medical acquisition. That debt is the central tension in the thesis right now — with the Fed holding at 3.5–3.75% and rate hike talk creeping back in on the heels of today's 4.2% CPI print, the timeline to the stated 2x leverage target matters more than it did a year ago, and it directly delays any buyback story. The good news is that the Smiths integration is closer to done than it's been — manufacturing consolidation on the two large legacy sites is largely finished, a new pump line with software subscription revenue is coming, and management is targeting a 43% gross margin exit rate. The bad news is that this has been a show-me story for three years, and tariffs add another $40–50 million in headwinds this year alone. Investors weighing a position are essentially betting that execution finally catches up to the promise in a macro environment that doesn't reward patience cheaply. For me there are more headwinds than I’d like to see if I were starting a position. If you own if and believe the long term thesis it may be worth keeping an eye on.

If you’d like to learn more about the healthcare sector, check out this article covering the big players in this space.

Should you buy stock in ICU Medical right now?

Before you buy stock in ICU Medical, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ICU Medical wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 10, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.