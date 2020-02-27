ICU Medical Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.6 million or $0.96 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million or $0.36 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.94 compared to $2.14 in the prior year.

Quarterly revenue declined to $315.5 million, from $340.4 million in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.63 per share and revenues of $295.7 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the Fiscal Year 2020, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $240 million to $260 million, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.50 to $7.20. Analysts expect annual earnings of $7.21 per share.

