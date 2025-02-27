ICU Medical Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$23.83 million in Q4 vs. -$17.15 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q4 vs. -$0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $52.08 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Revenue: $629.81 million in Q4 vs. $587.86 million in the same period last year.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company estimates a net loss of $45 million to $28 million and a loss per share of $1.81 to $1.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.