ICU Medical Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$17.1 million in Q4 vs. -$15.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.71 in Q4 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.19 per share Revenue: $587.9 million in Q4 vs. $578.0 million in the same period last year.

