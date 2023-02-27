ICU Medical Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$15.5 million in Q4 vs. $19.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.65 in Q4 vs. $0.91 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $38.9 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.56 per share Revenue: $578.0 million in Q4 vs. $340.5 million in the same period last year.

