ICU Medical Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$32.98 million in Q3 vs. $7.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.35 in Q3 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.25 per share Revenue: $589.1 million in Q3 vs. $553.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.70

