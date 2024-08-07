ICU Medical Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$21.4 million in Q2 vs. -$9.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q2 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1 per share Revenue: $596.5 million in Q2 vs. $549.3 million in the same period last year.

