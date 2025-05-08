ICU Medical Q1 Loss Narrows As Revenue Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Thursday reported a net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $39.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The company posted a loss per share of $0.63, improving from $1.63 a year ago. Total revenue grew 7 percent to $604.7 million from $566.7 million, driven by increased sales across product lines.

Operating income came in at $12.9 million, reversing a loss of $10.7 million in the prior-year period, while gross profit improved to $210.1 million from $185.2 million.

ICUI closed Thursday's trading at $142.87 up $8.37 or 6.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

