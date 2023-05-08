ICU Medical Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$9.8 million in Q1 vs. -$38.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q1 vs. -$1.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.43 per share Revenue: $568.6 million in Q1 vs. $543.1 million in the same period last year.

