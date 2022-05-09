ICU Medical Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$38.1 million in Q1 vs. $23.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.61 in Q1 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.78 per share Revenue: $543.1 million in Q1 vs. $318.0 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.