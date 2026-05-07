ICU Medical Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $526 million, representing 1% organic growth and a 12% decline on a reported basis, as the company continues to lap the mid-2025 creation of the Otsuka-ICU Medical joint venture and the related deconsolidation of its IV Solutions business.

Chairman and CEO Vivek Jain said gross margin improved sequentially to above 41%, driven by mix across the company’s infusion businesses. ICU Medical posted adjusted EBITDA of $99 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, while free cash flow totaled $28 million. Jain added that net leverage was “no real change” from prior levels.

Demand trends and segment performance

Jain said utilization trends matched what the company had previewed previously. A “sharp flu spike” in late 2025 softened January demand, but he said volumes returned to expected levels from February onward and “feels fine through today.” He characterized the capital spending environment as “status quo,” while noting foreign exchange volatility, including an “elevated” Mexican peso.

By business unit, Jain highlighted growth in the company’s core segments:

Consumables: Revenue rose 5% reported and 2% organically. Jain said Q1 was down sequentially, consistent with prior years and the company’s expectations, and he expects growth to return to historical levels in Q2.

Revenue rose 5% reported and 2% organically. Jain said Q1 was down sequentially, consistent with prior years and the company’s expectations, and he expects growth to return to historical levels in Q2. IV Systems: Revenue grew 8% reported and 6% organically, which Jain called “again a record quarter in pumps.” He said capital sales were strong and expects organic growth to continue “at this rate or above” in the near term while absorbing an OEM wind down.

Revenue grew 8% reported and 6% organically, which Jain called “again a record quarter in pumps.” He said capital sales were strong and expects organic growth to continue “at this rate or above” in the near term while absorbing an OEM wind down. Vital Care: Revenue declined 14% organically and 59% reported due to the deconsolidation of IV Solutions. Jain said the company has largely completed discontinuing certain SKUs that it had more flexibility to exit, with the biggest impact felt in Q1. He said ICU Medical expects “sequential stability to improvement” organically, but continues to view the right near-term assumption as “flat to slightly down” as it prioritizes profitability.

Margins, expenses, and cash flow

Chief Financial Officer Brian Bonnell said adjusted gross margin was 41%, “slightly ahead of our expectations,” due primarily to favorable mix as consumables and infusion systems grew faster than Vital Care. He said gross margin also continued to benefit from the deconsolidation of IV Solutions and ongoing integration synergies.

Bonnell said ICU Medical recognized $10 million of tariff expense in Q1, about 2% of adjusted revenue. He added that higher oil and diesel prices did not meaningfully impact Q1 gross margin because the increases were experienced primarily in the last month of the quarter.

On operating expenses, Bonnell reported adjusted SG&A of $112 million and adjusted R&D of $21 million, representing approximately 21% and 4% of adjusted revenue, respectively, which he said is consistent with the company’s full-year guidance. Restructuring, integration, and strategic transaction expenses were $17 million, largely tied to IT systems integration and manufacturing plant consolidation.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.97 rose from $1.72 a year earlier. Bonnell attributed quarter results to net interest expense of $16 million and an adjusted effective tax rate of 24%, with 25.2 million diluted shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $28 million. Bonnell said the quarter reflected “strong quality of earnings” and typically lower first-quarter capital expenditures. The company spent $9 million on quality system and product remediation, $17 million on restructuring and integration, and $11 million on CapEx, including “placement of revenue generating infusion pumps with customers outside the U.S.” ICU Medical ended the quarter with $1.3 billion of debt and $288 million of cash.

Guidance maintained amid tariffs and logistics uncertainty

Management said full-year guidance remains intact, while outlining evolving macro factors that could affect results. Bonnell identified diesel and logistics costs as the key risk, estimating that a $10 increase per barrel of oil translates to $3 million of annualized incremental expense, including $2 million tied to core operations and $1 million related to ICU Medical’s 40% ownership in the joint venture. Based on current forecasts, he said the company estimates “approximately $10 million of additional logistics expense in 2026.”

On the opportunity side, Bonnell said tariffs could run “slightly lower” than initial estimates in the second and third quarters because the current Section 122 tariff rate of 10% is below the average rate paid under IEEPA tariffs, which formed the basis for the company’s earlier $40 million to $50 million full-year tariff expense outlook. However, he cautioned the Section 122 tariffs are temporary, and the company is not assuming the benefit continues beyond their expiration. He also said potential IEEPA refunds are not included in guidance commentary.

In response to an analyst question, Bonnell said roughly two-thirds of the offset to the expected $10 million logistics headwind would come from lower tariffs and the remaining third from “accelerating some of our operational efficiencies.” He also reiterated that the company is maintaining its prior EBITDA and EPS guidance, describing Q1 results as in line with expectations.

On free cash flow, Bonnell told analysts the company’s full-year expectation is to improve from last year and be “close to $150 million.”

Product development updates and regulatory timing

Jain said ICU Medical is increasing the volume of new 510(k) submissions in consumables, focusing on incremental innovation and adjacent niches. He noted that last year the company received a new 510(k) for its core MicroClave and Neutron needle-free connectors, updating labeling to reflect “recent favorable published evidence in infection control.”

In Q1, Jain said the company received two additional 510(k) clearances, including:

An oncology offering that bonds Clave needle-free connectors to access ports and empty non-PVC, non-DEHP IV bags.

A revised disinfection cap that complements the SwabCap portfolio for infection control when accessing needle-free connectors.

In infusion systems, Jain said ICU Medical received FDA approval for the latest version of LifeShield safety software, including enhancements for analytics, reporting, and enterprise customer features. However, he said new hardware platform clearances will take longer as the FDA has “appropriately elevating testing requirements” for new infusion pump submissions.

Jain said for the Medfusion and CADD hardware submissions, the FDA is seeking additional testing data, which he described as requiring a larger sample size across more set configurations. He emphasized that the request is “standard” and not related to the core product technology, usability, or human factors. ICU Medical’s strategy, he said, is to prioritize completing testing first on Medfusion and then CADD.

Portfolio actions, leverage goals, and capital allocation

Jain said ICU Medical is pursuing operational and strategic moves within Vital Care, including exiting SKUs that are not aligned with the company’s core infusion focus. As an example that will be disclosed in the company’s 10-Q, Jain said ICU Medical is exiting certain Japanese surgical commodities, a product line that was “more than $20 million” in revenue a few years ago but has declined “over 50% cumulatively, including currency.” He said the product line “has nothing to do with our core infusion business.”

Jain also said that with the removal of the broad 2021 warning letter earlier in the year, the company has been spending more time exploring potential outcomes for pieces of the Vital Care portfolio. He noted ICU Medical still has “a subset of products” covered under a warning letter received in 2025, but told analysts he does not believe it correlates with commercial activity.

On leverage and capital allocation, Jain reiterated a goal of “two times or less” leverage, and said the company is now “within a half turn of that,” with the ability to get there through organic cash flow generation or portfolio actions. He also said external M&A needs are “minimal” given internal innovation, and emphasized a focus on “transfer value from debt to equity.”

Looking ahead, Jain said the company expects consumables and systems to be “reliable growers” with “an industry-acceptable profit margin,” and said both core businesses are expected to reach record revenues in 2026.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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