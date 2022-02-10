ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ICU Medical's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ICU Medical is:

6.9% = US$109m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of ICU Medical's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

On the face of it, ICU Medical's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.7% either. Although, we can see that ICU Medical saw a modest net income growth of 13% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing ICU Medical's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ICUI Past Earnings Growth February 10th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is ICUI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ICUI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is ICU Medical Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ICU Medical doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that ICU Medical certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

