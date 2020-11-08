ICU Medical, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 38%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$319m, some 9.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.16, 38% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ICUI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, ICU Medical's four analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.25b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 38% to US$5.38. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.41 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$216. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on ICU Medical, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$240 and the most bearish at US$190 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ICU Medical's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that ICU Medical's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that ICU Medical's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$216, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ICU Medical going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with ICU Medical , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

