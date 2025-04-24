ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

ICU Medical will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 8, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

ICU Medical, Inc. announced its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call, scheduled for May 8, 2025. The earnings results will be published at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 and entering conference ID “ICUMED.” Additionally, the call will be available via a webcast on the company's website. ICU Medical is a leader in medical product development, particularly in infusion systems and critical care products, and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Potential Positives

ICU Medical, Inc. is positioning itself for transparency by announcing the timing of its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call, which may build trust with investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook, which can enhance investor engagement.

The ability to access the conference call via multiple formats (telephone and webcast) increases accessibility for a broader audience, potentially attracting more interest from investors and analysts.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is ICU Medical's first quarter 2025 earnings release?

ICU Medical will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 8, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

What time is the conference call for the earnings results?

The conference call will take place on May 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I access the conference call?

To access the conference call, dial (800) 225-9448 and use the conference ID “ICUMED”.

Will the conference call be available via webcast?

Yes, the conference call will be available via webcast on ICU Medical's website.

Where can I find more information about ICU Medical?

More information about ICU Medical can be found on their official website at www.icumed.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ICUI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICUI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICUI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ICUI Insider Trading Activity

$ICUI insiders have traded $ICUI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICUI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIVEK JAIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,373 shares for an estimated $4,230,544 .

. CHRISTIAN B. VOIGTLANDER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,111 shares for an estimated $1,785,853 .

. DANIEL WOOLSON (VP, GM-Infusion Capital) sold 2,241 shares for an estimated $350,158

DAVID C. GREENBERG sold 972 shares for an estimated $153,683

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ICUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $ICUI stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ICUI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICUI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ICUI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICUI forecast page.

Full Release



SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.





The Company will release its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The call can be accessed at (800) 225-9448, conference ID “ICUMED”. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at



www.icumed.com



, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.







About ICU Medical







ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at



www.icumed.com



.





CONTACT:





ICU Medical, Inc.





Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer





(949) 366-2183





ICR, Inc.





John Mills, Managing Partner





(646) 277-1254





Source: ICU Medical, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.