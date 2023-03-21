ICU Medical (ICUI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.27, changing hands as high as $164.97 per share. ICU Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICUI's low point in its 52 week range is $128.90 per share, with $247.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.